A family from Dubbo have one message to people, "if it doesn't look or feel right, get it checked". In September last year, 66-year-old Lionel McGuire had thought he had a hernia, but unassuming doctors later revealed it was a melanoma measuring at 22 centimetres in size, placing pressure on his pelvis and spine. Sadly, he passed away just two months later on November 6. His passing however, has inspired his daughters Sally Everett and Carin McGuire, and wife Denise McGuire to walk throughout the month of march for Mission Melanoma. Created by the Australian Skin Cancer Foundation, the fundraising campaign will see participants pledge to walk one, five or 10 kilometres each day, to raise money for melanoma research. The trio are part of the team called 'Doing it for Lionel', and are determined to create awareness of the cancer, so no one has to watch their loved one suffer like they did. "There was just so much about melanoma that we didn't know," Ms Everett told the Daily Liberal. "I always thought melanoma was on the outside of your body, but dad's was internal. I had no idea until the doctor was giving us the prognosis in the hospital that day, he was saying it was actually putting pressure on his spine and pelvis and they had no idea how he was even walking." So far through donations and a 100 club the team have raised $1240. However thanks to the support of Dubbo and Narromine businesses they will also be hosting a raffle. Ms Everett along with her sister and uncle have also pledged if they raise $3000 over the month, they would each get a tattoo of the Australian Skin Cancer Foundation logo. "We couldn't help dad, but we might be able to help others," she said. Mrs McGuire said the research for melanoma had improved drastically in the last five years, and hoped their fundraising efforts would help bring the Australian Skin Cancer Foundation one step closer to a cure. "The doctor at the hospital when Lionel went up there said to us if he had have presented five years ago with what he had, they would have said go home and get your affairs in order," she said. "The treatment has come so far in five years, the research is just ongoing." According to the Australian Skin Cancer Foundation it is expected that 16,000 Australians will be diagnosed with melanoma this year. The message the family has is to book a skin check, no matter how small you think something is and slip, slop and slap. "It's funny I was always fighting with him," Ms Everett said. "He would say 'you're not going outside without a hat', and I would say 'I don't want to wear one, it doesn't look good'. "He'd be laughing going here she is preaching what I had been for years." To donate, sponsor or join the team visit mycause.com.au and search for 'Doing it for Lionel'.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/74465b54-fedb-4c9d-91b5-23b7787ca203.jpg/r0_42_2048_1199_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg