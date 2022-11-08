Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Two-year-old boy dead after dog attack outside motel in Cowra

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated November 8 2022 - 6:19pm, first published 6:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Police attended the scene of a dog attack in Cowra on Tuesday. File picture.

Two dogs have been seized following a fatal attack on a small boy in Cowra on Tuesday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick McGrath

Nick McGrath

Editor, Central Western Daily

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.