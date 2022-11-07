A former NSW Country rugby league player caught with drugs and knives while on his way to Nyngan has been fined $600.
Clayton Couley, 23, of Panai Ave, Dubbo, appeared in court on November 2 where he pleaded guilty to possessing a prohibited drug and having custody of a knife in a public space.
Court documents reveal a Rural Crime Squad from Dubbo and Mudgee were patrolling Nevertire when they saw Couley's vehicle heading towards Nyngan around 6.30pm on May 20.
Police said they were unable to read the car's registration and stopped the vehicle three kilometres north of Nevertire to conduct vehicle checks after receiving further information.
Due to Couley's demeanor, the time of day and location, police formed the opinion that a search of him and the vehicle was required.
During the search, a small resealable bag of 'white crystalline substance' weighing 0.5 grams and an 'ice' pipe were found in a sunglasses case in the vehicle's glovebox.
After he was questioned by police, Couley admitted to owning the substance he believed to be methamphetamine. He said he had intended on using the drug the following morning before driving back to Dubbo.
The court heard two large hunting knives were also found by police during the search which were located outside a secured box.
Couley had previously been told by police to keep the items in locked toolboxes. He said he had used the knives for work as he was a concreter and had forgotten they were there.
Couley's lawyer, Louis Gasparinatos, said his client was under "enormous stress" as a rugby league player for the Macquarie Raiders and a coach, and noted Couley had shown "excellent prospects" of rehabilitation after completing the MERIT (Magistrates Early Referral Into Treatment) program.
"He will use better coping mechanisms and positive ways to manage his stress," Mr Gasparinatos said.
In relation to the knives, Mr Gasparinatos said Couley used them to cut plastic to fit concrete in Walgett and Nyngan, and had been driving between concreting jobs when he was pulled over by police.
"It was careless oversight instead of intentional disregard for law," Mr Gasparinatos said.
Mr Gasparinatos submitted to Magistrate Gary Wilson that Couley could be dealt with by rehabilitation and a fine considering his age, employment prospects, active participation in MERIT program sessions, and that he hoped to attain his builder's licence to start a business next year.
"Mr Couley, you've made positive inroads... but I do not understand why you need two large hunting knives to cut plastic. Why you can't you use a Stanley knife?," Magistrate Wilson said.
Couley was convicted on both counts.
