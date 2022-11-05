Indigenous and non-Indigenous athletes and spectators at the National Indigenous Touch Football Knockout in Dubbo paused to remember Cassius Turvey, the 15-year-old Noongar Yamatji boy whose tragic death has rocked communities across Australia.
For Gamillaroi Elder Peter Gibbs, Sunday's "small but significant" homage was Dubbo's way of supporting the Turvey family all the way in Western Australia.
"Our hearts are broken," Mr Gibbs said. "It's important to do something like this for that family during this sad time."
Even though we'll probably not meet each other in our lifetime, we're all impacted.- Peter Gibbs, Gamillaroi Elder and CEO of Regional Enterprise Development Institute, Dubbo
As chief executive officer of tournament organiser Regional Enterprise Development Institute (REDI.E), Mr Gibbs wanted to use the opportunity to remind young children of their importance in the community.
"We're all trying in many ways to build our communities, to make it safer, and sport is one of the best ways to bring our community together so our kids know they are the most treasured resource we have in our community," he said.
Twenty-two teams and their 300 odd players from places including Canberra, Newcastle, Tamworth, and Nyngan gathered on the Katrina Gibbs Oval to participate in the tournament for all ages.
The inclusive annual event featured at least 50 per cent female athletes participating in every team as well Indigenous athletes making up half of all teams.
David and Dean Peachey from REDI.E and Dawn Towney from Dubbo's NAIDOC committee organised to have minute's silence during the Knockout.
While it was about staying healthy and being active, David Peachey also wanted to convey a powerful message through the sport.
"We're standing united for young Cassius over there in WA and supporting his family through these tough times," he said.
"Our condolences to them. As a sign of respect... we're going to do what we can as a community to show our support," Mr Dean Peachey added.
More than 40 events honouring Cassius were scheduled around Australia, including gatherings in the United States and New Zealand.
Dawn Towney drew from her friend Yvonne Hill's suggestion that Dubbo's team to wear armbands for Cassius. Ms Towney reached out to REDI.E and Touch NSW to see if all participating teams could get involved.
"It's important that we stand united for that young boy," Ms Towney said. "It's never easy for us as human beings let alone another Aboriginal person in this country."
"When a mother in a community loses a child, we all lose a child."
Ms Towney said people at the tournament stood for Cassius because he could not stand for himself.
"It's not fair what happened to him and we all feel the impacts of that as a nation," she said.
Jack Steven James Brearley, 21, has been charged with Cassius Turvey's murder and is due to face a Perth court on November 9.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
