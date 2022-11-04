Award-winning researcher and mentor at the University of Sydney's School of Rural Health, Dr Emma Webster has contributed to studies of local health in more ways than one.
After three decades of living and working in Dubbo, she has developed a close relationship with Indigenous knowledge holders in the community and learnt there was no one way to study and teach medical education or health services.
"I would really like to see the power balance shifted so that community is more in charge of the research agenda... they can really direct that benefit back to community," Dr Webster told Daily Liberal.
Dr Webster said the community was good at guiding researchers and she had certainly had the benefit of their cultural teachings in the past.
When it comes to the health of First Nations people, Dr Webster believed "the systems of colonising Australia" would not be as successful as First Nations ways thinking about health and well-being.
Recognising her efforts in facilitating Aboriginal health studies, Dr Webster was named 'Non-Aboriginal Ally of the Year' at Dubbo's Community NAIDOC Ball 2022.
Of all her honours, it's the one she is most proud of.
Her work as part of the School's Dubbo Aboriginal Research Team was published in the Australian and New Zealand Journal of Public Health. The paper titled 'Theory that explains an Aboriginal perspective of learning to understand and manage diabetes' is authored by Dr Webster, Craig Johnson, Bernie Kemp, Valerie Smith, Monica Johnson, and Billie Townsend.
"The thing that I'm most proud of with is that we conducted the research in a way that was culturally sound," Dr Webster said commending the team's efforts.
"I think its was probably the first time that I feel confident that I've done that and not just almost did it.
"We did get it right."
The research was guided by local Aboriginal health workers who ultimately designed the study while Dr Webster provided the framework.
Research participants in the diabetes focus group found the space to be culturally safe and enjoyed the discussions about diabetes. So much so that they are now a wellness group which continues to meet monthly with new members joining in the conversation about their health.
"It's really powerful to start to look at things through that First Nations lens because it brings a whole different perspective... and really transforms the way you look at things... you can't go back," Dr Webster said.
Dr Webster is also a mentor to two First Nations health researchers, Wiradjuri woman Amy Davidson and Gundungarra woman Gemma Purcell-Khodr.
Ms Davidson is involved in introducing Aboriginal ways of knowing, being and doing in health services and programs, while Ms Purcell-Khodr developed a 'bicultural model of care' and is studying how to work and provide health services in communities where there are significant Aboriginal populations.
"A lot of this is not so much about learning facts about Aboriginal culture but its about learning through culture and by following cultural ways of doing things and adopting that into your work, whether that's research or providing clinical services," Dr Webster said.
Dr Webster deeply appreciated the Aboriginal community's role in Dubbo.
"We are incredibly fortunate... I hope that in years to come we appreciate it more than we do now," she said.
The public health expert acknowledged her settler history and believed receiving her education had been "a real privilege".
"Having the education that I was lucky enough to have enabled me to serve the community and to keep studying about how do you make things better; how do you bring people power and agency in their own lives so that we can all thrive and live our best lives... but thinking about that at a community level," Dr Webster said.
"That's the thing that I like about my job. I would be doing it even if I wasn't being paid for it," she added.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
