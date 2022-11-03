Daily Liberal
James Peter Ryan refused bail after allegedly shooting at police after 11-hour stand-off at Binnaway

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
Updated November 3 2022 - 3:31pm, first published 3:00pm
James Peter Ryan refused bail after allegedly shooting at police after 11-hour stand-off at Binnaway. Picture by file

A Binnaway man is alleged to have threatened to shoot council staff before an 11-hour stand-off with police which ended with a shot being fired at officers.

Journalist

Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

