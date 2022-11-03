A Binnaway man is alleged to have threatened to shoot council staff before an 11-hour stand-off with police which ended with a shot being fired at officers.
James Peter Ryan was escorted into Dubbo Local Court on Thursday where he was formally refused bail, despite offering his $200,000 home as surety.
According to police, since February 2020, the Warrumbungle Shire Council had answered numerous calls from the 58-year-old, and began documenting when he has either become aggressive, abusive or threatening.
On Monday, October 31, its alleged Ryan contacted the shire's Coonabarabran office to tell them he had paid his water bill to the sheriff and didn't owe council money for the water.
The woman tried to explain he had paid his overdue rates but now needed to pay the bill that was in arrears.
During the call, Ryan is alleged to have become aggressive and told the woman "I've paid my f--ing water bill".
When she told him to stop swearing he is alleged to have said "I'm sick of this, I'm going to come and f--ing shoot all of you c--ts".
The woman reported the matter to another employee and documented it in the council's system, before notifying police.
About 9am on Wednesday, November 2, two uniformed police officers attended a property on Railway Street at Binnaway - about 35km south-west of Coonabarabran - to speak with Ryan.
Officers went to arrest Ryan, when he is alleged to have retreated into his home and officers heard a rifle being actioned from inside.
Police asked Ryan if he had a firearm, which he denied before he is alleged to have said he was going to "neutralise the police".
The officers retreated and created a perimeter around the home. Negotiations began where its alleged he made a number of demands including access to the media and high-ranking police officer.
A friend of Ryan's approached police on the scene and is believed to have told them inside Ryan had a number of weapons including a rifle fitted with a silencer and scope, a single barrel shot gun and a large amount of ammunition.
Negotiations continued into the evening with specialist police.
At about 6.30pm, specialist police entered the front yard with ballistic shields and other equipment. Police approached the side of the home to turn off the power, when Ryan was alleged to have been heard saying "don't do it".
The power was turned when police allegedly saw and heard a rifle being fired. Officers retreated from the home, when they saw the ballistic shield had been hit.
Further negotiations continued for some time before Ryan allegedly came out from his home on his own free will where he was arrested.
He was searched before he was assessed by NSW Ambulance paramedics and taken to Dubbo police station where he was charged with 11 offences.
These included using a carriage service to threaten serious harm, intimidation, using an offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention, discharging a firearm with intent to resist arrest, fire a firearm in a manner likely to injure people or property, using and possessing a prohibited firearm and ammunition without holding a licence, and intimidating a police officer in the execution of duty without actual bodily harm.
A crime scene was established and following a search of the home, police allegedly found three firearms on Ryan's bed, along with ammunition, magazines as well as 12 gauge shot gun rounds which were found throughout the house.
Ryan was brought into Dubbo Local Court on Thursday, where defence lawyer Joseph Harding applied for his bail.
Mr Harding said his client was willing to put his $200,000 home as surety, and argued a number of bail conditions such as reporting and a curfew could be imposed to restrict his liberty if he were released.
The court heard Ryan was not mentally well, and had been on a downward spiral since the death of his son by suicide almost 12 months ago.
Mr Harding argued bail should be granted as there would be a delay in the court process due to the case's serious nature, and that Ryan needed to care for his elderly mother.
He also argued access to mental health support in custody was difficult, and would make his time on remand more onerous.
While Magistrate Theresa Hamilton accepted what was said about his mental health issues, she found it didn't provide "much protection for the community", before noting Ryan had been convicted of firearms offences in the past.
Ryan was refused bail, and the case will return to Coonabarabran Local court on January 20, 2023.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
