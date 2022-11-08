People in the north-west community of Namoi Village have been ordered to evacuate by 4pm on Wednesday, November 9 by the NSW State Emergency Service (SES).
Continuous widespread flooding along the Namoi River has caused the sewerage system in Namoi Village, located just outside of Walgett, to fail.
The village will lose access to essential services by 4pm on Wednesday, November 9, causing a high risk to residents' health and safety.
The NSW SES will go door-knocking on Tuesday to help prepare people for the evacuation.
Residents will be relocated to emergency accommodation by welfare services if they choose to evacuate. Ferry services are in place between Namoi Village and Walgett and these can be accessed to assist with the evacuations.
Given the situation could change quickly, the SES will continue monitoring and update warnings if necessary.
What people at Namoi Village need to do:
Areas around Walgett and Brewarrina have been some of the many hit hard by floods in recent weeks.
Many people in the region remain isolated, and NRL superstar Latrell Mitchell - who played for the Walgett Aboriginal Connection at the recent Koori Knockout - has been among the many to send messages of support to the small communities.
Elsewhere, major flooding continues at Warren while Dubbo, Wellington and Narromine may all experience minor flooding on Tuesday.
In the 24 hours up to 3pm on Tuesday, the NSW SES responded to 293 requests for assistance.
There are currently 100 NSW SES warnings in effect; 10 at Emergency Warning level, 64 Watch and Act, and 20 at Advice.
