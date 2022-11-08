Daily Liberal
NSW SES issues evacuation order for Namoi Village after flooding causes sewerage system to fail

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated November 8 2022 - 3:14pm, first published 2:50pm
The NSW SES continues to run a ferry service for those impacted by flooding in the Walgett region. Picture by NSW SES North West Region

People in the north-west community of Namoi Village have been ordered to evacuate by 4pm on Wednesday, November 9 by the NSW State Emergency Service (SES).

