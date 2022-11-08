Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

No fines issued for unlawful water usage in the Dubbo region

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
November 8 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Macquarie River at Warren. Picture by NRAR

After a year of water woes for the Dubbo region, the Natural Resources Access Regulator's (NRAR) annual report has highlighted something positive for the LGA.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.