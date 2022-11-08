After a year of water woes for the Dubbo region, the Natural Resources Access Regulator's (NRAR) annual report has highlighted something positive for the LGA.
Between June 2021 and June 2022, NRAR completed 160 investigations in the region and did not have to issue a single fine.
"We can only thank the majority of law-abiding water users for that," NRAR Chief Regulatory officer Grant Barnes said.
"Our work in your region...confirms something we have always known - and that is most people want to do the right thing and abide by NSW water rules.
"There is a lot to celebrate for the water using communities of the Macquarie-Castlereagh region."
The release of the NRARs progress report marks a strong change of direction and emphasis by the independent water regulator as they go about the business of enforcing the state's water laws.
"We've restructured the organisation so that what we do is even more closely aligned with our fundamental purpose: to encourage, enable and educate water users to follow the water rules because they want to, because it matters, because it's right," Mr Barnes said.
A Landmark Case
In February 2022, the NSW Court of Criminal Appeal upheld a fine of $252,000 against a Moree-based company for constructing and using a channel to convey water without approval.
The fine had originally been imposed by the NSW Land and Environment Court in 2020 after the company constructed the unlawful two-kilometre long channel during a period of intense drought, to carry water from the Macquarie River.
The defendant appealed the decision on grounds that included that they believed the fine was excessive.
However, the Court of Criminal Appeal dismissed the appeal commenting that the Land and Environment Court was entitled to conclude that the defendant had failed to establish genuine remorse and contrition for constructing the channel.
The court also found that building the channel without consent "undermined the objects of the regulatory scheme for the management of water resources".
What comes next?
Priorities for NRAR over the next year involve a revision of some of their existing important priorities, and the introduction of new areas of focus.
The group will be supporting the implementation of the NSW Non Urban Metering Regulations, which will ensure accurate measurement and accounting of water taken from NSW water sources.
NRAR will target a range of irrigated agriculture activities as a priority as well as water use in mining and extractive industries, driven by the need for more accurate measurement, accounting and reporting of water use in these operations in some areas of NSW.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
