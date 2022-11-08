Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Dubbo's Remembrance Day ceremony for 2022 will be held at Victoria Park

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
November 9 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo's Victoria Park will be silent at 11am on Friday to acknowledge Remembrance Day. Picture by Tom Barber

For a lot of people Remembrance Day is one of the most important 24-hour periods of the year, and in 2022 full crowds will be allowed to pay their respects.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.