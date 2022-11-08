For a lot of people Remembrance Day is one of the most important 24-hour periods of the year, and in 2022 full crowds will be allowed to pay their respects.
Friday will mark Remembrance Day for this year, with the annual service to be held in Victoria Park featuring ex-servicemen and women marching.
After the last two services were impacted by COVID-19 restrictions, Dubbo RSL Sub-Branch's Tom Gray said the upcoming ceremony should be a return to normal.
"We will be able to have more there," he said.
"We had it last year but the council had a fence around because only so many people could come in and had to wear masks which put a bit of a dampener on it.
"At the end of the service, the return people and any serving members will go down to the RSL club to have a meet and greet as well talk about the old days."
Ex-servicemen and women will begin marching at roughly 10:45am, with the ceremony to start shortly after.
Mr Gray hopes anyone who is unable to make Friday's ceremony in person, stops what they are doing and pays respect to those who have died fighting for their country at 11am.
"It's an important day Remembrance Day," he said.
"We get in and remember all who have fallen, it was obviously the end of the war in the first World War.
"It's a day that followed on and we all muster to remember the fallen."
Last year, almost 30 men and women marched during the ceremony and Mr Gray said the number is growing each time they get together.
"I'm very lucky that I've got a lot of ex-Afghanistan blokes in the service so their tradition is moving on," he said.
"A lot of the Second World War belong have gone, so we are lucky that we have young serving and ex-serving members in our sub-branch."
While they take part in helping organise the event with Dubbo Regional Council, Mr Gray said the RSL Sub-Branch gets a special honour as well.
"We will be presenting the two winners of the Australia, My Country competition," he said.
"They are just two kids who we have chosen as winners, they will see their words or poem."
The poems and words will be read aloud in front of all of those who are in attendance.
Dubbo Regional Council has noted certain roads around Victoria Park will be closed for an hour due to the ceremony.
For more information, visit the council's website.
