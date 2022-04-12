news, local-news,

Last month one Dubbo family slip, slop, slapped and walked 230 kilometres for an important cause - they were 'Doing it for Lionel'. In September last year, Lionel McGuire was diagnosed with melanoma, and tragically died just two months later at the age of 66. His passing however, inspired his daughters Sally Everett and Carin McGuire, and wife Denise McGuire to walk throughout the month of march for Mission Melanoma. Created by the Australian Skin Cancer Foundation, the fundraising campaign saw participants pledge to walk each day, to raise money for melanoma research. Determined to honour her father and help others, Ms Everett said as a combined team they walked over 230 kilometres throughout the month. She said flooding in the Hawksbury region also didn't stop her younger sister, Ms McGuire and her daughters who continued walking through heavy rainfall. "Each day our family walked taking steps for those that can't," Ms Everett said. "When we started fundraising we aimed for $3000, and if that happened my sister and I said we would get matching tattoos of the Australian Skin Cancer Foundation logo. "While dad wasn't a fan of tattoos himself, we know this will be a lifetime way of keeping the conversation going." Tattoos are now booked in for June this year, after the team managed to surpass their target, reaching $8000. "Lionel's granddaughters, Lily and Violet, will also be getting custom made temporary tattoos of the logo at the same time we get our permanent ones," Ms Everett said. As part of their fundraising efforts, the family ran a raffle, which was drawn by Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders on April 4. Robyn Masling took out first prize with the True Value Pest Control home spider treatment valued up to $300, a signed QLD Cowboys merchandise pack and $100 Midwest Foods voucher. Melissa Keary won second prize including an overnight bag, $100 Soy Scents Home and Gift voucher, Cheeky Boots earrings pack and a diamond dots artwork. Violet Young received third prize which included a $180 Serendipity hair gift voucher, Preserve photography mini session shoot and a handmade quilt. Brendan Emery also won a You by Becc Nutrimetics hamper and $50 Outback Trek café voucher. Robyn Stack won a Ezmay's Hair voucher and $50 Church Street Café voucher. Lisa Johnston won a Dubbo City Toyota hamper and crochet blanket. Col Wallace received a Mon's candle hamper, Lorraine Lee towel set and $60 Coles Myer voucher. Donna Walker won a Country Traders Home and Life candle and tea towel, a $130 Ma and Me Wholefoods voucher, a silver earring set and diamond dots artwork. Donna O'Brien also won a South Dubbo Newsagency hamper and $100 Midwest Foods voucher. "We as a family are so grateful and thankful for all the support we received. Not only with our fundraising but those that listened to our story, shared our story, and got a skin check," Ms Everett said. According to the Australian Skin Cancer Foundation it is expected that 16,000 Australians will be diagnosed with melanoma this year. The message the family has is to book a skin check, no matter how small you think something is and slip, slop and slap. "We will continue our mission to raise awareness and have conversations about Melanoma and work with the Australian Skin Cancer Foundation," Ms Everett said. "Whilst not always easy conversations if we can contribute to preventing another family seeing their loved one suffer, we will do what we can."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/651e907e-d824-49ba-8894-6044bec578f6.jpg/r0_19_1017_594_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg