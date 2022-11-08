Daily Liberal
Inland Petroleum are set to be the new lease holders of the Trangie Service Station

Zaarkacha Marlan
November 9 2022 - 5:00am
November 9 2022 - 5:00am
Inland Petroleum Business Development Manager Harry Mooring says investing in the Trangie service station was an easy decision. Picture by Belinda Soole

Inland Petroleum has announced it will take over Trangie's only service station and upgrade it, allaying fears among locals who thought they would be without access to fuel.

Zaarkacha Marlan

Zaarkacha Marlan

