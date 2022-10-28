Daily Liberal
Petrol prices: 150 cents a litre this weekend at Inland Petroleum's Dubbo South servo

By Allison Hore
October 28 2022 - 5:30pm
Bargain prices for petrol at Inland Petroleum on Friday morning. Picture by Amy McIntyre

There were big queues at Inland Petroleum's south Dubbo servo on Friday morning as locals scrambled to take advantage of their 150 cent per litre fuel offer - a whopping 35 cents less than Friday's 185 cent per litre average.

