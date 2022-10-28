There were big queues at Inland Petroleum's south Dubbo servo on Friday morning as locals scrambled to take advantage of their 150 cent per litre fuel offer - a whopping 35 cents less than Friday's 185 cent per litre average.
The bargain price for Unleaded 91 fuel is a special offer for this weekend only - or until the station's tanks run dry - to celebrate the upcoming redevelopment of the servo, which sits on the corner of Cobra and Fitzroy Streets.
Diesel drivers can also save up to 40 cents a litre on fuel as part of the special offer, with a litre costing just 198 cents compared to over 230 cents elsewhere in the area.
"This discount will be applied from [Friday] morning until the site runs out of fuel. Get in early because the fuel won't last long," staff urged drivers looking for a cheap tank of fuel.
"Thank you to all our loyal customers for your ongoing support and we look forward to welcoming you all back in the new year."
Inland Petroleum's other Dubbo service stations on 109 Erskine Street and 98 Victoria Street are selling Unleaded 91 at 192.9 cents per litre - at the higher end of the price range along with Ampol on Bourke Street also at 192.9 cents a litre.
Other Dubbo servos where prices for unleaded remain below 180 cents per litre include United Petroleum's sites on Cobra Street and Fitzroy street at 179.1 and 179.5 cents respectively. At Mobil Service Station on Hawthorn Street unleaded is also sitting at 179.1 cents per litre.
Unleaded is going for 183.9 cents Coles Express on Cobra Street and Caltex on the Mitchell Highway, 184.9 cents at Ampol on Windsor Parade, 187.8 cents at Apol on Cobra Street near Brisbane Street, 187.9 at BP Dubbo West and Coles Express on Whylandra Street and 189.9 cents at the BP on Erskine Street.
Drivers heading north through Brocklehurt or west through Narromine should consider waiting until they're out of town before filling the tank with unleaded fuel costing just 175.9 cents a litre at Shell Brocklehurst and 175.5 cents a litre at Liberty Oil in Narromine.
In Wellington, expect to pay more than 180 cents and less than 190 cents per litre wherever you decide to fill up.
The cheapest petrol in town can be found at Metro Petroleum on Arthur street for 182.9 cents a litre and the most expensive is at Shell on the Mitchell Highway for 186.9 cents a litre.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
