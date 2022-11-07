Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

The flooding at Forbes is affecting the heavy vehicle industry by adding to travel time

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
November 8 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local truck driver Rod Hannifey believes more could be done to help prepare roads for flood after the recent weather event in Forbes. Picture by Belinda Soole

Truck drivers are having to add an extra three hours to their journeys just to bypass Forbes due to the town's flooding.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.