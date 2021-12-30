news, local-news,

Local truck driver Rod Hannifey is urging anyone who is travelling around the state or country these holidays, to remain patient on the roads. While many people have opted to travel this Christmas, getting to your destination safely is more important than how fast it takes you to get there. Mr Hannifey is hoping drivers take a few seconds before opting for a risky overtaking on a dangerous section of the road. "Wait two seconds to save your own life and somebody else's," he said. "I just got back from Melbourne and people have got to overtake you no matter what. "They risk my life and theirs along with every other person on the road because they can't wait two seconds to save their own life." READ ALSO: Mr Hannifey said during his trip to Melbourne and back, he saw a lot of motorists overtake people going around corners and on other narrow parts of the road. While being patient is one thing Mr Hannifey is suggesting, there is perhaps a more important message for anyone wishing to travel these holidays. "The other thing is I tried to start a campaign a little while ago that if you treat everybody else in your car that you are on the road with as a member of your own family," he said. "So you imagine the old bloke in front of you might be going a bit steady well that could be your dad. "You imagine someone who is a learner could be your kids. "If you thought every other driver was a member of your family would you act so stupidly and risk their lives as well as your own to save yourself a couple of minutes." Drivers can be safe by taking regular breaks if they are tired or fatigue as well as abiding be the road rules and speed limits no matte how far the journey is these holidays. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/66dd6bf8-4b17-4f54-946c-2725bf87cd4d.jpg/r1_52_1017_626_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg