news, local-news,

Due to the high demand for COVID-19 testing in the region and stress on NSW Health Pathology laboratories, testing has now been prioritised. Public Hospital and Multi-Purpose inpatients, healthcare workers and other emerging priority groups, such as aged-care facilities will now receive priority PCR testing at Western NSW Local Health District facilities. People showing active symptoms of COVID-19 are also treated as a priority. READ ALSO: Western NSW LHD have also said anyone who has been identified as a close contact of a confirmed case of COVID-19 will processed after those priority groups. Western NSW LHD are urging people not to travel around the region to receive a test and due to the high processing demand, results are likely to be available after a 72 hour period. Clinics which are operated by external providers will be be affected and their turnaround time is subject to demand. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/27e330e7-c65d-4b44-997f-efbf36b4968d.JPG/r3_285_5566_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg