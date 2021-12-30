COVID testing to be prioritised due to increased demand
Due to the high demand for COVID-19 testing in the region and stress on NSW Health Pathology laboratories, testing has now been prioritised.
Public Hospital and Multi-Purpose inpatients, healthcare workers and other emerging priority groups, such as aged-care facilities will now receive priority PCR testing at Western NSW Local Health District facilities.
People showing active symptoms of COVID-19 are also treated as a priority.
Western NSW LHD have also said anyone who has been identified as a close contact of a confirmed case of COVID-19 will processed after those priority groups.
Western NSW LHD are urging people not to travel around the region to receive a test and due to the high processing demand, results are likely to be available after a 72 hour period.
Clinics which are operated by external providers will be be affected and their turnaround time is subject to demand.
