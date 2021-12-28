news, local-news,

Like many around the state, the Narromine community have suffered a tough two years but now they will be better equipped to deal with COVID-19 moving forward. The Narromine Local Aboriginal Land Council (LALC) have received $10,000 thanks to a grant from the state government which will be used to help deliver workshops on reducing the spread of COVID-19 and other infectious illnesses. The grant will also be used to support strategies for coping with future challenges when they occur. Narromine LALC chief executive officer Shelly Bayliss said some events will be held in 2022 to help cope with the tough times ahead. "We'll be running a series of workshops on home and personal hygiene, where they'll be given the products and knowledge and skills of how to reduce the spread of all germs, but COVID in particular," she said. READ ALSO: "Then the final workshop is also about empowerment if they're feeling down and depressed about restrictions or not seeing friends who are on the border, referring them to counselling or other support services. "Just showing them some strategies and where they can go for help." The Narromine LALC received some support from Aboriginal Affairs NSW during the high of the COVID-19 outbreak while also delivering tutorials and devices to support Elders and help with online learning. Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders said the Narromine LALC deserve to receive the grant after their efforts so far during the COVID-19 pandemic. "The Narromine Local Aboriginal Land Council played a pivotal role during the region's Delta outbreak, providing support for children to learn from home and for families to stay connected safely while under stay-at-home orders," he said. "We hope we'll never be hit by an outbreak that deadly and disruptive again, but should the worst happen I'm confident the Narromine community will be even better equipped to cope." A total of 85 community projects were funded as part of the latest round of the Multicultural NSW Empowering and Supporting Local Communities Grants Program. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/70464e0a-ee9a-49f3-af72-7476461467b7.jpg/r10_457_4022_2724_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg