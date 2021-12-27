news, local-news,

The Western NSW Local Health District has recorded 93 new positive COVID-19 cases in the 24 hour period to 8pm on Sunday evening. The Dubbo local government area recorded 42 of those cases including some of those being in Wellington. Bathurst local government area had eight new cases, one of them in Kelso and one in Trunkey Creek, and Orange had eight. READ ALSO: Three deaths, more than 6000 cases in NSW NSW as a whole recorded 6324 cases in the same 24 hour period and NSW Health are still yet to identify the Local Health District of 100 of the cases. As of December 27, face masks are now compulsory on all indoor, non-residential settings, including for hospitality staff and in offices, unless eating or drinking. QR code check-ins are also now compulsory for all venues once again. Hospitality venues including pubs, clubs, restaurants and cafes have moved to one person per two square metre rules indoors while there are no density limits for outdoor settings. The new restrictions will remain in place until January 27. Testing is available at the Dubbo Showground.

