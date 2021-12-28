news, local-news,

A total of 12 individuals from the region are set to benefit from a mentoring program to support the next generation of drought-resilient leaders. The Future Drought Fund (FDF) mentoring program provides mentees and mentors with the chance to attend webinars on drought, climate, and supporting resilience on farms and communities. Dubbo's Oliver Thorne, Elodie Tanner and Hayley Wilson will join Nevertire's Rebecca George along with Amelia Doering (Crooble), Tegan Roberts (Bourke), Anika Molesworth (Broken Hill) and Kate Smith (Moree) as mentees from the Parkes electorate. Furthermore, Broken Hill's Kathryn Hines and Rosalie Siemer as well as Narrabri's Guy Roth and Christine White from Coolah have been selected as mentors in the electorate. READ ALSO: Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton said the new mentees and mentors will join another group from the region who were already selected. "Congratulations to each of the mentees and mentors from across the Parkes electorate who have been selected for round two of the mentoring program," he said. "They join 10 mentees and nine mentors from our region who were selected in the first round. "These participants will now have the opportunity to share knowledge, skills and experience to help build drought resilience to benefit local farming communities. "The mentoring program will continue nationally with 300 mentees matched with 250 mentors." Applications for round three of the program will open in early 2022. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/6f9cbd42-ffdf-4cfe-b0b8-00f2a71f367d.JPG/r10_376_4022_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg