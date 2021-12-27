news, local-news,

Western NSW Local Health District is calling for all Dubbo residents to remain sensible while celebrating over the holiday period after a recent spike in cases for the local government area. Dubbo recorded 42 cases of COVID-19 to 8pm on Sunday evening which adds to the growing tally following exposures at late-night venues in the city. Western NSWLHD acting chief executive Mark Spittal hope the community remain cautious in the build-up to New Year's Eve. "A large percentage of the recently-confirmed cases in Dubbo are linked to exposures at The Pastoral Hotel and The Amaroo Hotel," he said. "Three-quarters of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our District have been aged under 39 and one-third of those have been in the 20-39 age group. "So I am urging everyone, particularly those young adults, to be sensible about going out to celebrate during the holiday period. Take every precaution you can and have a plan to minimise the number of venues you go to." READ ALSO: Mr Spittal is also asking for individuals to have a 'Plan C' should themselves or a member of their household test positive for COVID-19. The acting chief executive hopes individuals act accordingly should they test positive for COVID-19. "There has been a significant number of people we have not been able to contact after they have tested positive for COVID-19 recently, many in the Dubbo area, which is simply unacceptable," he said. "If you receive confirmation you have tested positive for COVID-19 you must make contact with our teams or NSW Health and take the appropriate steps to ensure you, your loved ones and the entire community is protected. "If you have tested positive or are required to isolate, ignoring that is not only selfish and incredibly irresponsible it is dangerous and you risk very harsh punishments by doing so, particularly if you then spread COVID-19 to others."

