The Western NSW Local Health District has recorded 98 new cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hour period to 8pm on Monday evening. Of the 98 cases, 40 in the Dubbo Regional local government area adding to the 42 cases recorded on Sunday evening. Bathurst recorded 10 cases while there was 28 at Orange and seven in the Mid-Western local government area. READ ALSO: NSW as a whole recorded 6062 cases in the same 24 hour period along with one death. NSW Health is asking those who have symptoms, live in a household with a confirmed case or have been in a venue where they has been a high level of transmission to be the only ones getting tested at a facility. NSW Health is advising those without symptoms to take a rapid antigen test as an 'added precaution' before going out. Testing is still available at Dubbo Showground for anyone who has symptoms who has been to venue of high concern. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

