A Dubbo College Delroy Campus Student Support Officer has introduced an interactive wellness book for the students at the school. Emily Nettle has converted her passion for her student's well-being into the book after witnessing the impacts of mental in school-aged students, especially in the current environment. Ms Nettle felt people needed to start focusing less on mental illness and more on identifying strengths with the students at the school. "I knew we had to start focusing on a message of mental wellness, rather than mental illness," she said. "Building resilience first meant identifying key strengths within our students. "Using the interactive booklet has allowed us to redirect our students focus towards the positive supports they already have established in their lives, whether they be at home, at school, or within themselves." READ ALSO: The booklet was completed by students during their Positive Behaviour for Learning lessons before the Christmas break. The booklet gave teachers, support staff and students the tools for how to start a discussion around mental health in a positive way. Fellow Student Support Officer, Esther Behsman admitted she was looking forward to seeing Ms Nettle's idea used and hopes the booklet can be used in the future to continue to support students' mental health. "The booklets have become a positive point of reference, something the students can reflect on," she said. "It has allowed us to highlight the positives in life, so if you hit a moment of turbulence, you now have tools of strength to draw on." Both Ms Nettle and Behsman are hopeful that the 'Little Book of Wellness' will continue to grow and become a supporting piece of school life at the school and possibly across Dubbo College as a whole.

