news, local-news,

The Western NSW Local Health District has recorded 73 new cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hour period to 8pm on Wednesday evening. Dubbo's number of cases dropped on Wednesday with 14 new cases (two of those in Wellington) while the Cabonne Shire had eight cases (five in Cargo, two in Molong and one in Cudal) and Bathurst Regional recorded six cases. Orange also recorded 14 cases. READ ALSO: NSW as a whole recorded its highest number of cases so far throughout the pandemic with 12,226 cases in the same 24 hour period. Eight of the cases were also recorded in the Far West of the state but 308 cases are yet to be assigned a LHD. NSW Health believe around a quarter of the people who have been exposed to COVID-19 may still develop their infection after seven days. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/3414c547-0acf-4b8e-8d83-c7b1d654984f.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg