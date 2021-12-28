news, local-news,

Two children missing from a rural property near Mudgee have been located safe and well. Just after 5.45pm on Monday, emergency services were called to White Cedars Road, Kains Flat - about 35km north-east of Mudgee - following reports two children were missing. On arrival, officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District were told the children - a 14-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl - had left for a walk at about 2.30pm and had not returned. A large multi-agency response was started, with assistance from specialist officers from Police Rescue, PolAir and the Dog and Mounted Unit. Police were also assisted by NSW Ambulance, NSW Rural Fire Service, Fire and Rescue NSW, NSW Volunteer Rescue Association, State Emergency Service NSW, and the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter Service. Following an extensive search, the two children were located by PolAir in bushland about noon on Tuesday. They are currently being escorted from bushland and will be reunited with family after being assessed by paramedics. Police would like to thank the media and the community for their assistance. Australian Associated Press

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/7f0879b5-9dfd-4a05-ada3-2660197ef6cd.jpg/r2_47_747_468_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg