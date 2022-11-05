Dubbo's tourism numbers following COVID-19 are continuing to rise after the latest figures were released.
In September, accommodation occupancy rates and visitor numbers were significantly higher than at the same point in 2021, widely due to the COVID-enforced lockdown period.
Since 2019, Dubbo's monthly data is showing a big increase in visitors to the region, a positive sign after a tough two years.
Accommodation providers have also been well looked after as surveyed hotels were at 79 per cent occupancy.
Discovery Parks Dubbo manager Joe Hay believes the data is certainly correct, stating his organisation has exceeded its own expectations after a lean few years.
"Our park has been incredibly busy over the past few months, and we've been thrilled with how visitation to the area has bounced back.," he said.
"In fact, this financial year we have already sold 1,000 nights more than we anticipated.
"The demand has been exceptional and our advice to those looking for a summer getaway is to book now so you don't miss out."
Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson believes there are several attractions which helped bring families to Dubbo, especially those who celebrated the first of the September school holidays.
"Attractions and accommodation operators have once again recorded high visitation numbers in September," he said.
"The Western Plains Cultural Centre which hosted the Dubbo Art Fair early in the month recorded a 79 per cent increase, and the Wellington Caves saw an outstanding 99 per cent increase, despite limited tour capacity due to adverse weather impacts when compared to the four-year average.
"The increased four-year average shows positive and sustained growth more so than a year-on-year statistic, particularly given the COVID-19 lockdowns in the past two years.
"About four years ago, we started to see some relief from years of drought which had negatively impacted the visitor economy."
Another tourist attraction which has seen significant growth is the Royal Flying Doctor Visitor Experience.
The site recorded visitor numbers 71 per cent higher in September than the previous four-year average.
Visitor Information Team Leader Jane Bendall said the visitors have been welcomed to the region in style, albeit in some ordinary weather of late.
"After a significantly impacted two years, it's a positive change to have spring events back in full swing and attracting big numbers to our region," she said.
"In September, local events including the Wellington Arts and Sculpture Festival, the Orana Caravan, Camping, 4WD and Fish Show and sporting events like the Group XI Grand Final and Dubbo Waratahs Rugby League Knockout attracted over 14,000 attendees.
"It is great to see so many travellers experiencing what the Dubbo Region has to offer, and dropping in to see us at the Visitor Information Centres in Dubbo and Wellington to pick up a visitor guide, purchase some souvenirs or local produce and seek assistance with ticket bookings."
