Residents that have gone without fluoride for four years are one step closer to having the mineral that helps protect tooth decay back in their water supply.
Dubbo Regional Council is working with NSW Public Works to prepare tender documents for the design and construction of a new fluoride dosing system for the John Gilbert Water Treatment Plant.
After the decision to construct a new fluoride system was made in September 2022, the council put it out to market.
Council staff and NSW Public Works will now assess the tenders they received and prepare a report to be considered by the council.
The Department of Planning and Environment will be required to approve the proposed contractor for these works.
Residents of Dubbo have not had fluoride in their water since January 2019 when the city's fluoridation equipment failed and remained offline until it was brought to the attention of the new Chief Executive Officer in April 2022.
Towns affected by the lack of fluoridation included Dubbo, Wongarbon, Eumungerie, Ballimore, Mogriguy and Brocklehurst.
READ MORE:
"Since being made aware of the lack of fluoride in the water in April 2022, council staff have done everything they can to make sure the situation is rectified for the public as soon as possible," Director of Infrastructure Luke Ryan said.
"After the contract has been awarded, council will be able to provide more accurate timelines based on the successful contractor's submission."
Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson had previously said residents could expect to have fluoride back in their water by June 30, 2023.
It hasn't been confirmed whether this timeline is still correct but DRC CEO Murray Wood was confident in the September meeting.
"I will be surprised if we can't accelerate that process and not being able to implement tendered documentation until next year I think is overly conservative," he said.
"We will continue to work towards that June 30 deadline and if there are any changes...we would bring a report back to council."
Water fluoridation is the process of adjusting the amount of fluoride in drinking water to an optimal level to help reduce tooth decay. Dubbo's water supply currently only includes natural fluoridation.
The first stage of the contract will be detailed designs.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.