Meet the 2023 state election candidates: Who's running in Barwon?

By Allison Hore
Updated March 8 2023 - 3:37pm, first published 3:30pm
Roy Butler (independent), Annette Turner (Nationals), Joshua Roberts-Garnsey (Labor) and Pat Schultz (Greens) are candidates for Barwon in 2023. Pictures supplied

With candidate registrations now closed, five candidates are set to go head to head for the seat of Barwon at the upcoming state election.

