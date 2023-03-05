Daily Liberal
Nsw Election

NSW Election 2023: Barwon MP Roy Butler 'confident' he has support to get across the line as independent

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated March 5 2023 - 11:17am, first published 11:00am
Barwon MP is running for re-election as an independent after walking away from the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers party. Picture supplied

Campaigning for the first time as an independent, member for Barwon Roy Butler is quietly confident his track record over the past parliamentary term will be enough to get him across the line on March 25.

