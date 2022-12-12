Daily Liberal
Roy Butler and Phil Donato quit Shooters, Fishers, Farmers Party

By Stephanie Gardiner and Phoebe Loomes, Aap
Updated December 12 2022 - 12:04pm, first published 12:00pm
Shooters, Fishers and Farmers MPs Robert Borsak (right) and Robert Brown. Picture by Steven Siewert

The NSW Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party is in disarray after two MPs quit over their leader's misogynistic comments to a former party colleague in parliament.

