The body of Esther Wallace has been recovered on Mount Canobolas, nearly two weeks after her "bizarre" disappearance.
A team comprising police, SES, and ambulance searchers made the tragic discovery about 4pm, Sunday, roughly two kilometres from where she was last seen.
Questions remain about how the 47-year-old woman became lost on the mountain and why it took so long to find her.
Homicide detectives were deployed under missing-person protocol, but NSW Police stated the death is not being treated as suspicious.
ACM has compiled a timeline of key events in the exhaustive 12-day search.
This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
