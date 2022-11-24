Daily Liberal
Roy Butler and Phil Donato call on NSW Shooters, Fishers and Farmers leader Robert Borsak to quit

By Phoebe Loomes
Updated November 24 2022 - 3:29pm, first published 3:17pm
NSW Shooters, Fishers and Farmers party leader Robert Borsak is under pressure to resign. (Steven Saphore/AAP PHOTOS)

The NSW Shooters, Fishers and Farmers party leader Robert Borsak is under pressure to resign after making "unacceptable" comments about independent MP Helen Dalton, suggesting she should be "clocked".

Local News

