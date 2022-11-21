Daily Liberal
Floods have devastated the Central West so how can we be better prepared in the future?

By Newsroom
Updated November 21 2022 - 4:39pm, first published 12:40pm
BATHURST'S levee banks saved at least 250 homes as flood waters ravaged the Macquarie River on Monday, November 14.

Local News

