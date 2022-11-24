Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Work begins on long-awaited Mitchell Highway overtaking lane between Narromine and Dubbo

By Newsroom
Updated November 24 2022 - 12:32pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for the Dubbo electorate Dugald Saunders (far right) with Narromine Shire Mayor Craig Davies (left) and Transport for NSW Western region director Alistair Lunn. Picture supplied

Work has begun on a new overtaking lane on the Mitchell Highway between Narromine and Dubbo, more than three years after Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders initially announced the project as an election promise.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.