Work has begun on a new overtaking lane on the Mitchell Highway between Narromine and Dubbo, more than three years after Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders initially announced the project as an election promise.
Mr Saunders was joined by Narromine Shire Mayor Craig Davies and Transport for NSW Western region director Alistair Lunn on Thursday to make the announcement.
Mr Saunders said the state government committed $32 million to deliver road upgrades on the Mitchell Highway to improve safety for motorists.
"The new westbound overtaking lane will be built near the Wynsley Lane intersection, about 10 kilometres east of Narromine," he said.
"Work is already under way on a westbound overtaking lane at Lagoon Creek and an eastbound overtaking lane will also be built at Mylangra to make trips between Dubbo and Narromine faster and safer.
"This was a key election commitment of mine, and I'm incredibly proud of the work being done to deliver better roads for the people of our region."
The work is expected to take six months, weather pending.
The commitment to improve the road came in March 2019 after Mr Saunders launched a petition during his election campaign to provide a safer and more efficient route for all road users on the 38 kilometre section of the Mitchell Highway.
The project had been delayed, and Mr Saunders blamed COVID-19, winter rainfall and property acquisitions as the cause when discussing it in October of 2021.
"The overtaking lanes, work was due to start in the next month, but that's now delayed to the first quarter next year," he said in a radio interview at the time.
The delay was blamed on the impacts of COVID and the need to prioritise other projects, and process of land acquisitions, which he said was a "process".
But with working having started now, Mr Saunders said the NSW government's $19.4 billion regional road and transport infrastructure pipeline will ensure people, produce and products reach their destination safely and efficiently.
"This stretch of road is an important link in Western NSW and is used by thousands of local residents, tourists and freight operators every day," Mr Saunders said.
"Safety is the number one priority on our roads and these three new overtaking lanes will provide extra opportunities for motorists to safely and confidently pass slow-moving and heavy vehicles, including semi-trailers and vehicles towing caravans."
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway was also delighted the work had begun.
"Our government is building what matters through our $19.4 billion regional road and transport infrastructure pipeline to ensure people, produce and products reach their destination safely and efficiently."
Changed traffic conditions are now in place on the Mitchell Highway.
Work hours will be 7am-6pm Monday to Friday and 7am-5pm on Saturday with lane closures and reduced lane widths in place during and after work hours.
