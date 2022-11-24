Daily Liberal
Onkar Preet Singh in Dubbo Local Court for stealing fuel and milk from service station

By Court Reporter
Updated November 24 2022 - 2:37pm, first published 2:00pm
Police were called to a BP service station on Erskine Street after a theft in June this year. Picture by Belinda Soole

A 34-year-old man has been convicted and fined for stealing strawberry milk and more than 40 litres of petrol from a service station.

