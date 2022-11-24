A 34-year-old man has been convicted and fined for stealing strawberry milk and more than 40 litres of petrol from a service station.
Onkar Preet Singh of Eumung Street, Dubbo, appeared in court on November 18 via audio-visual link and pleaded guilty to two counts of driving while disqualified, one count of larceny, and dishonestly obtaining property by deception.
Court documents reveal Singh was stopped by police about 12pm on June 3 this year in a car park on the corner of a Mazda car dealership on Victoria Street for random testing.
Singh had been driving a white Toyota Camry when police asked for his licence. He looked through his wallet and around the car for it and was unable to produce it for police. Checks revealed his licence was suspended.
On the same day, three hours later, Singh drove his white Camry to a BP service station on Erskine Street where he stole 42.59 litres of petrol and a strawberry milk drink.
The court heard he was alone in the car when he filled his tank with $85.40 worth of unleaded fuel. Singh then entered the service station and walked around a number of times before taking strawberry milk from the fridge. He walked around some more, looked towards the attendant and left the store without paying for the fuel and milk.
Police were at the BP service station later on June 6 to speak with the manager who gave them details of the incident and a copy of CCTV footage. At this point, police were able to determine Singh's Camry had been hired from Sydney and that the photo on his driver's licence resembled the man depicted in the video footage.
Police then went to Singh's residence about 10pm on July 2, where he admitted to being the custodian of the vehicle but said his friend was the driver while he had been in the passenger seat.
He gave the police his friend's number to confirm the story. Police phoned the friend who stated he was unable to remember the day of the incident and hung up.
Police said Singh continuously changed his version of the story, however, he pleaded guilty to the charges in Dubbo Local Court.
For driving while disqualified twice, Singh was given two 12-month disqualifications from holding a driver's licence starting from November 18. He was also fined $150 for driving off with the fuel and convicted for larceny without further penalty.
