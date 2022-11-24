A Dubbo man who whipped his partner with a phone cord after finding out about her travel plans has been convicted for his crimes.
The man in his thirties was in custody and appeared in court via audio-visual link on November 18. He pleaded guilty to charges of common assault (domestic violence related), assault resulting in actual bodily harm and damaging property.
The Daily Liberal is not identifying the guilty party in this story to protect the identity of the victim.
The couple had been together for the past six years, court documents reveal.
The victim had returned home after finishing work at about 4.45pm on July 29 this year when she informed her partner of her plans to visit the Snowy Mountains that weekend. She told him she would be leaving the following morning.
The court heard both of them were in the bedroom of their residence while a witness was also in the house.
The man became enraged and frustrated by his partner's plans because she did not consult him beforehand. This is when he pushed her into the bedroom wall and caused minor damage to the plastering.
The argument continued as the man picked up a black phone charger cord and began whipping the victim on her arms and hands. While whipping his partner, the man also accused her of having an affair.
He struck the victim four times and as a result, she sustained a small laceration on one of her hands as well as multiple welt marks on her arms, the court was told.
The victim pushed her partner away in self-defence due to which he sustained minor scratches to his chest. She also contacted the police at this point.
Police arrived at the residence around 5pm, activated their body worn camera and spoke to both the parties. The man was subsequently arrested and taken to Dubbo Police Station. Police also obtained a victim statement and took pictures of the victim's injuries as well as the damaged bedroom wall.
The man was convicted and was sentenced to a 12-month community corrections order (CCO) for domestic violence related assault, another CCO for assault resulting in actual bodily harm and a third CCO for damaging property. They will all be in place at the same time and will end on November 17, 2023. During that period, he is not to commit any offences and must report to court as required.
