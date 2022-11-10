A 19-year-old has been put behind bars after he sent a homeless man to hospital with injuries.
Harley Diggs, of Talbragar Street in Dubbo, was in Dubbo Local Court on November 9, where he pleaded guilty to two charges of affray and one charge of assault resulting in actual bodily harm.
READ ALSO:
According to court documents, Diggs' first offence occurred outside the Castlereagh Hotel around 12:58am on February 19 this year where he, a co-accused and the victim had been consuming alcohol.
The trio exited the hotel and were talking when Diggs and the co-accused attacked the victim which sparked a physical brawl in the middle of the road.
The two attackers punched the victim several times before Diggs threw the victim to the ground. While the victim was immobile on the ground, the co-accused kicked the victim with force and punched him multiple times. The victim struggled to stand back up before Diggs knocked him back down again.
A short time later, security at the Castlereagh Hotel attended to the victim who was still immobilised on the ground while Diggs and the co-accused lingered in the area acting in a drunk and disorderly manner.
When police arrived at the scene, all involved parties were verbally abusing each other and behaving offensively. Diggs and the co-accused indicated they wanted to continue physically fighting, the court heard.
The two attackers were arrested for affray and the entire incident was captured on closed circuit television.
A month later, at 10.10pm on March 20, Diggs, a co-accused and another person were walking along Macquarie Street when they saw a drunk homeless man asleep on the ground.
The trio roused the victim awake and ran off, laughing amongst each other. The victim then stood up and yelled out to them after which the three promptly returned.
The court was told Diggs punched the victim directly in the face with his right fist which made him fall over backwards. The victim tried to get up from the ground when Diggs punched him again in an uppercut motion. As a result, the victim fell flat on his back and was left unconscious.
The co-accused then took the victim's shopping bag, which had a cask of wine inside, and swung it above the unconscious man's head, hitting him in the face and head area.
Diggs, the co-accused and the other person ran away from the victim towards Talbragar Street.
Two witnesses who saw the assault went to help the man, who was still unconscious. He had a bruised nose and suffered a two-to-three centimetre cut on his upper lip which had been bleeding freely onto the footpath.
Police and ambulance arrived on the scene and the victim was taken to hospital for treatment.
Diggs and the co-accused were arrested by police at 12.25am, while the two were seated outside the Castlereagh Hotel.
During sentencing, Diggs' lawyer David Hemsworth said his client would address any risk of re-offending and suggested a community corrections order.
Describing Diggs' attack on the homeless man, Magistrate Gary Wilson said he had no other option but to convict him.
"Mr Diggs, you've got one homeless person ... he's taken to hospital by ambulance ... you've left someone lying on the ground in an unconscious state. This sort of behaviour in the mainstream doesn't work," Magistrate Wilson said.
Diggs was taken into custody and will serve an aggregate term of imprisonment of 8 months commencing 9 November, 2022 and expiring on 8 July, 2023 with a non-parole period of 5 months. Diggs is to be released to parole on 8 April 2023.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.