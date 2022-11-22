One of Australia's most authentic Japanese gardens turned 20 this weekend in a celebration that saw hundreds of people enjoying live music, tea ceremonies, cultural performances and much more.
The Shoyoen Garden at the Dubbo Botanical Gardens was gifted to Dubbo in 2002 by its Sister City in Japan, Minokamo.
To say Happy Birthday - or 'o-tanjoubi omedetou' - a massive celebration was held on Sunday featuring live music by Tin Roof Jazz Band from Wellington and Taiko No Wa from Sydney.
Food carts, kids activities, Japanese tea ceremonies and performances by the Sydney Fire Dancers made it an unforgettable day for the hundreds of locals who turned up.
Dubbo councillor Shibli Chowdhury, chairperson of the Sister City Committee, said the 20th anniversary celebrations were a chance to "reflect on the significance of this "living cultural gift" and to express thanks to the town of Minokamo.
"The Shoyoen is a very special place, which the citizens and visitors to Dubbo enjoy in so many ways," he said
"There is a constant stream of people passing through, some just to sit quietly and reflect in nature, some to enjoy 'Chado' in the Jurian and others to celebrate an occasion such as a wedding."
To mark the occasion, a 23-strong delegation from Minokamo visited Dubbo to attend a traditional tea ceremony at the Jurian Ceremonial Tea House in the garden and see other sites in the area including the Old Dubbo Gaol and Wellington Caves.
Part of the delegation was Yoshiki Itazu who oversaw the construction of the tea house by six construction workers in 2002 and was also involved in the design and construction of the 'Sukiyamon', the entrance gate to the garden.
Although he could not be there to attend the event, ambassador of Japan to Australia Shingo Yamagami praised both Dubbo and Minokamo on their efforts maintaining the garden for the past two decades.
"I express my profound admiration to the cities of Minokamo and Dubbo, which have continued to deepen their exchange for more than 30 years since 1989, and in doing so have constructed a valuable pillar of the Japan-Australia relationship," he said.
"It is my hope that the exchange cultivated over so many years grows further still as a result of this significant milestone, and that the relationship between Minokamo and Dubbo - and Japan and Australia - can reach new heights."
Designed by students from Kamo Agricultural and Forestry High School, the garden features a waterfall, lake, Japanese teahouse and an entrance gate constructed by Japanese craftsmen in 2013.
The 20th birthday event was funded by the Friends of the Dubbo Regional Botanic Garden with support from the NSW Government's Reconnecting Regional NSW Community Events Program.
"We're proud to support an event that will not only bring our local community together, but will bring people together across generations, across cultures, across cities and across nations," said member for Dubbo, Dugald Saunders.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
