Tranquil, peaceful and a slice of Japanese culture in the heart of Dubbo.
It has been 20 years since the first sod turned on the Shoyoen Japanese Gardens, turning the previously bare site into a botanical oasis.
One of the most authentic Japanese Gardens in Australia, the Shoyoen Garden was first gifted to Dubbo by its sister city Minokamo, Japan.
Dubbo's sister city officer, Kylie Sutherland said aside from a few trees on a suburban block there was nothing at the botanical gardens site.
"The Japanese garden was the first garden to go in there and it was amazingly designed by seven students from Kamo Agricultural and Forestry High School and their teacher," she said.
"Minokamo donated the tea house and other buildings that are there, they are very special in Australia, because there weren't many public tea houses of that size and quality in the public sphere, they were mostly privately owned.
"A sister city in Japan gave this to the people of Dubbo, that's why it is so significant."
'Shoyoen' means 'strolling and refreshing garden'.
The abstract and highly stylised miniature landscape is a distinguishing feature of this style of traditional Japanese Garden and is full of religious symbolism and cultural references.
The garden was designed by students from the Kamo Agricultural and Forestry High School cementing a commitment to growth of understanding and friendship.
Work on the garden began on February 25, 2002 with the planting of the first cherry trees.
The 'ground breaking' ceremony was performed by a Shinto priest, Mr Toshiyiuki Hasabe and Shoyoen was officially opened on November 23, 2002, the 153rd anniversary of the founding of Dubbo and the 13th year since the establishment of the Sister City relationship between Dubbo and Minokamo.
The new entrance 'sukiyamon' was constructed in March 2013 by Japanese craftsmen and is one of the finest in either Australia or Japan.
Ms Sutherland said the tea house itself was pre fabricated in Japan, before it was put into containers and shipped out to Dubbo.
The three main timbers included in its construction are Japanese cypress (hinoki); cedar (sugi) and pine (matsu). The timbers that make up the frame are joined using traditional Japanese joinery methods.
"Five craftsmen came out here and assembled it over 10 to 12 days, so that's pretty amazing. It's genuine, everything about it is 100 per cent Japanese," she said.
Significant elements within the Shoyoen Japanese Gardens include:
The Jurian Ceremonial Tea House is located within the Shoyoen Japanese Garden, and is the feature that sets the garden apart from others in Australia.
A gift from the people and city of Minokamo to Dubbo, the tea house was named Jurian; meaning 'house of long life and happiness'.
Ms Sutherland said the garden was "very regularly" visited, particularly by locals and those who bring their lunch to sit and eat under a shady tree.
"They enjoy the beautiful, tranquil surroundings which was what the whole design concept was about; providing a a tranquil, peaceful place for people to go to escape the noise and the humdrum of everything associated with modern life," she said.
"It also offers Japanese citizens that live in Dubbo a place to remember or think about their Japanese city when they visit."
Dubbo has been sister city partners with Minokamo for 33 years now and that bond only continues to get stronger.
"We've got the Japanese gardeners coming out from September 4, for two weeks and they will be working in the gardens and training our local garden staff in maintaining the area in an authentic Japanese way," she said.
"They will be using Japanese horticultural techniques and replacing bamboo fences and things."
The Japanese gardeners used to come out to Dubbo annually, but due to COVID-19 this will be their first time in three years.
"If you go and watch them prune the black pines up there it's a very different horticultural practice to what's done here," she said.
Traditional Japanese tea ceremonies ("chanoyu") are conducted at the tea house often, and when Dubbo hosts sister city visitors from Minokamo.
The next event will be on Sunday, September 11, where the tea house will be open from 10.30am.
To celebrate the 20th anniversary, a delegation from Minokamo City, including the Mayor, city officials and residents will be visiting Dubbo on Saturday and Sunday, November 19 and 20.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
