A yellow fundraiser lit up Dubbo's rotunda on Thursday as volunteers held a stall with fresh daffodil bunches for sale to raise money for cancer research.
Daffodils are one of the first flowers to bloom in spring and they symbolise 'hope'. It is also the NSW Cancer Council's chosen icon to appeal for support towards combatting the disease.
Volunteer Jason Dearmer is passionate about the Cancer Council's work and was happy to be part of the Daffodil Day Appeal in Dubbo.
"Like many people, I know people who have had cancer and passed from cancer. I got involved because I just wanted to support those people," he said.
"I really believe in what NSW Cancer Council does in the community, it has a strong focus in Dubbo as a region and country NSW as well."
In Dubbo, the Cancer Council offers cancer patients free transport to doctor's appointments, financial hardship support, as well as legal and mental health counselling.
Mr Dearmer urged people diagnosed with cancer, and their friends and family, to reach out to Cancer Council for resources and information.
The NSW Cancer Council hotline is 13 11 20.
Along with daffodils supplied by Hot Poppyz Florist, the stall also had other donated items and NSW Cancer Council merchandise for sale. Locals from around the region donated hand-knitted scarves and beanies to support the cause.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
