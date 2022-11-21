A stint with the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) in outback NSW brought lasting memories for Dr Siobhan Hensey.
The quintessential outback can be gleaned from the RFDS' Clive Bishop base and the local hospital at Broken Hill where this passionate young doctor sees patients with chronic and acute medical conditions daily.
Some days can be precarious, Dr Hensey said, especially when treating patients at remote clinics then suddenly, the internet connection and electricity cut off.
Or trying to problem-solve a patient's condition while navigating the grueling distance to the nearest town or figuring out crossing towns in extreme weather with her pet dog, Roo.
Those are among the harsh realities for doctors who chose to serve in rural and remote towns, Dr Hensey said, but those are the unique experiences that made her stay.
"That's not to say I don't enjoy working in urban centres but one of the main reasons I got into medicine is to work in rural areas," she said.
"I can list all the opportunities I've had because I've worked in rural settings ... you have to problem solve when you don't have everything you need at your fingertips.
"You're never just treating medical conditions, they come to their GP with their life and all that comes with it."
Citing an example of her work with Indigenous residents in outback NSW, Dr Hensey said, it was one of the most rewarding experiences she has ever had since becoming a doctor.
"Connecting with the local community is important when working in remote communities ... rather than focusing on medical issues, the person in the whole community is in mind, the culture, the family all play a role," she said.
"When patients have that support I find they are far more likely to achieve their goals."
And it also makes the job of a remote area doctor easier, she said.
As a full-fledged member of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP), Dr Hensey, who hailed from Geelong in Victoria, recently participated in RACGP's campaign to encourage doctors to get a taste of rural practice.
The RACGP has invited doctors to its new Rural Generalists training program where they can further their experience in emergency medicine, anesthetic, obstetrics, and palliative care.
To meet the projected demand for GPs across Australia, the federal government has funded the placements of 1,500 trainee doctors every year but the intake has been declining, resulting in a shortage of GPs in remote communities.
Last year, only 1,434 young doctor trainees joined the workforce and it was less in 2020, with only 1,329 intakes.
A GP Workforce Report by Deloitte released early this year pinpointed the dire need for doctors in remote areas with only 10,037 currently practicing while the projected decrease due to retirement is also on the rise as 1,935 doctors retired last year.
The report said the entire health system in rural areas will have a shortfall of 11,392 doctors or nearly 39 per cent by 2032 and it is a huge number to fill up given the declining number of incoming young doctors.
Dr Hensey said she is aware of the acute shortage of doctors in rural and remote communities that's why she's sharing her experience to entice others to give it a go.
"To live and work in places where the nearest shopping centre is a day's drive away, or where losing power or phone reception are regular occurrences, challenges what you may have always taken for granted and pushes you to think differently, and focus on your patient," Dr Hensey said.
"Not all rural general practice is challenging, and things like beautiful bush walks, delicious local produce and even being able to get a car park on the main street easily are definite perks.
"I have found that living and working in remote Aboriginal communities has been one of the greatest experiences of my life.
"To have been welcomed into the community, and to have been taught language and invited to participate in the ceremony, is something I am incredibly humbled by."
Dr Hensey said future doctors should take the opportunity to work in amazing rural locations, test the waters and explore what aspects of general practice they find most interesting.
"When you have the chance to travel beyond your local area to work in rural or remote general practice, you quickly become aware of just how rich and diverse Australia's landscape and population are.
"I saw a fair bit of the country to the east or south of Broken Hill and did a few day trips to areas closer... I love how much the landscape changes throughout the seasons.
"Every time I go out there it rains a lot...it seems to be the nature in the last couple of years that everywhere is raining a lot and everyone told me this was uncommon.
"I guess I was lucky enough to see the wildflower, the desert peas, and how unique the landscape was."
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.