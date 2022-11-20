Something beautiful is happening this spring at Macquarie Home Stay as volunteers begin sprucing up its spacious garden.
At least 230 flowering shrubs and trees dotted its fences by Saturday afternoon as dozens of keen gardeners, some with just little helping hands, lent their time to create a soothing ambiance for seriously-ill patients at Dubbo Base Hospital.
Macquarie Home Stay was among not-for-profit community organisations that received $20,000 in funding from the previous federal government to celebrate the late Queen Elizabeth's jubilee as Australia's monarch.
Planting trees to remind everyone of Queen Elizabeth's 70 years of serving Australia was the idea behind the jubilee funding given she has planted more than 1,500 trees herself, Parkes MP Mark Coulton said when he visited Macquarie Home Stay to deliver the grant last June.
"These trees will become part of our boundary fences and create nice hedges and attract bird life, it will be nice not only for the members of the Dubbo community passing by but mainly for the hospital's patients staying with us," Macquarie Home Stay director Rod Crowfoot said.
The working bees arrived early in the day, consisting of members of local community groups supporting the facility for disadvantaged patients from remote towns seeking treatment for life-threatening illnesses that may need affordable accommodations in Dubbo.
The facility has 14 rooms available and plans are underway to expand to have 45 rooms to meet the demand but their $2.45 million funding from the previous government has been rescinded in the recent federal budget.
Mr Crowfoot said they were advised they may be eligible to apply for another funding under a new program called Growing Regions when it becomes available.
Meantime, Mr Crowfoot said they rely on the support of benevolent people such as the annual Tour D'OROC participants led by Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson who organises the event, the Country Women's Association, local businesses, and philanthropists.
"Hopefully, we are successful next time we apply for another funding opportunity," Mr Crowfoot said.
Every month, up to 170 disadvantaged patients from remote towns apply to stay at the facility and at least 90 would miss out because all rooms are fully occupied, Mr Crowfoot said.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.