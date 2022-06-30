An avenue of ornamental trees such as crepe myrtles are to be sown by spring at Dubbo's Macquarie Home Stay landscaped garden and at Dubbo South Public School to commemorate for all time the reign of Queen Elizabeth ll.
Last week, the Queen's 70 years of service as the Commonwealth's head of state was celebrated across Australia and Parkes MP Mark Coulton first announced the tree planting with Macquarie Home Stay director Rod Crowfoot and board member Susie Hill.
Then Mr Coulton visited the school's tree planting site with deputy principal Neva Pengilly who welcomed the Queen's jubilee funding to help the recovery of trees planted by the children they lost in the fire last year.
The Queen's Jubilee took place across the United Kingdom and countries such as Australia where the monarchy, under a Westminster system is a form of government.
"During her 70 years reign, the Queen has planted 1,500 trees and that's where the idea of tree planting come about and they'll be a great permanent reminder of her service to Australia," Mr Coulton said.
"How the plantings would look like is something like a big avenue where every one tree will contribute in a way to recognise the Queen's jubilee as part of our cultural traditions," Mr Crowfoot said.
The garden of trees with flowering shrubs and roses is part of Macquarie Home Stay's master plan where the current facilities are providing cheap accommodation for patients and their families and carers from remote towns are set for future expansion, Mr Crowfoot said.
There will be 113 trees to be planted and local gardeners will be taking part in creating a landscaped garden.
"There will be big seats like a Notting Hill type scenario where there is a bench sitting in the park, the benches are not part of the funding, but they will add to the aesthetic and our visitors can go for a walk and enjoy," Mr Crowfoot said.
In years to come, the trees marking the Queen's service will be seen as the monarch's "strong connection to this area that's why we are remembering that because there is a genuine affection for the Queen."
On historical records, Queen Elizabeth, now 96, has visited Australia 16 times, the last time in 2011 but it was her first visit in February 3,1954 when she was 27 years old after she took over the crown on her father's death, King George VI, in February 1952 that a lot of locals affectionately remembered.
The Queen visited Dubbo in 1992, reported by the Daily Liberal, and Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were the last royals to visit Dubbo in 2018.
Mr Coulton said his mother, a schoolteacher in Warialda in 1954 took with her a bus load of children to Casino to see the Queen passing by. "They lined up the kids along the street, and drove back home after that..."
Ms Hill said she was young girl who went to Bathurst with her parents to see the Queen.
"You can't help but admire her for the time she spent [as our Queen]...to me any woman who can work that hard for very long, just like my mum working on the farm, is remarkable," she said.
Across the Parkes electorate, seven other tree-planting sites to celebrate the Queen's Jubilee this year were granted funding ranging from $2,500 to $20,000 per project, Mr Coulton said.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
