Barwon MP Roy Butler declared he wants to serve "two terms and that's it" as the first minor party representative for the electorate in a century.
The Shooters Fishers and Farmers MP became the first person in 70 years to unseat the Nationals to win the seat at the 2019 state election.
Advertisement
Mr Butler told Australian Community Media he had already been preselected to run a second time, six months out of the next state election - but if reelected, his second term would be his last.
READ MORE:
"There's still more I want to do on water, there's a lot more to do on housing, health, education," he said.
"When we changed government legislation to get the rock weirs put in the Darling, that was amazing but it hasn't happened [yet]. There's stuff like that I want to finish off."
He aims to hand the reins over to a new candidate in 2027.
Mr Butler pointed to sheer government investment in his electorate, which he said stretched into the hundreds of millions, as his biggest achievement. He said there had been about four times the number of ministerial visits to the enormous outback seat.
"In terms of achievements in parliament, one of the biggest things to overcome was the apprehension and skepticism that people had for somebody who was from a minor party who wasn't raised in politics," he said.
"I definitely think we've more than proven ourselves as able and competent."
The former public servant defeated Gilgandra farmer Andrew Schier at the 2019 campaign, ending a National Party stranglehold on a seat they've held since 1950. The electorate covers some 44 per cent of the state.
The Shooters Fishers and Farmers last month announced that holding Barwon would be one of its five electoral objectives at the upcoming state vote. The party will also aim to hold Orange, replace former fellow party member Helen Dalton in Murray, and defeat Nationals incumbents in Dubbo and Upper Hunter.
If the state election, next March, proves close, a successful campaign could put the minor party in range of the balance of power.
Mr Butler said the conservative party hasn't made a decision as to who it would back as premier, but said the negotiations would be based on nuts and bolts policy.
"Health, housing and education, that's the bargaining chip. If you want us to come to the party you've got to do the right thing by us," he said.
"Looking at the attention Barwon's getting at the moment; it's fantastic and I want to see that continue."
He said any decision would be "case by case" and the party will not form a formal coalition with anyone.
"Whichever one has the numbers, we want a stable government we don't want an unstable government," he said.
Advertisement
"Whether it's a Labor government or an LNP; that's neither here nor there. They need to be able to govern, they need to pass legislation, the need to be able to do things for the people of NSW. And we are not going to get in the way of good policy being passed through the houses."
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.