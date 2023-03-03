Daily Liberal
Police charge four boys in Dubbo with alleged property offences

Updated March 3 2023 - 1:19pm, first published 1:16pm
PolAir detected the four boys walking through a West Dubbo school and retirement village. Picture file image.

FOUR boys in Dubbo have been charged with alleged property-related offences following a proactive three-day operation in the region.

