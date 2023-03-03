Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Our Future

Housing and expansion in Dubbo discussed at Inland Growth Summit

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
Updated March 3 2023 - 12:04pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meeting for the 2023 Inland Growth Summit in Dubbo are Dubbo MP and NSW minister for western NSW Dugald Saunders (left) Regional Development Australia Orana chair Brad Cam, federal regional development minister Kristy McBain and Parkes MP Mark Coulton pictured at Lazy River Estate on Monday, 20 February 2023. Picture by Elizabeth Frias

The planned north west precinct at Dubbo - something that will lead to thousands of new homes in the city - was one of the many projects and ideas discussed at the recent Inland Growth Summit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Frias

Elizabeth Frias

Journalist

Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.