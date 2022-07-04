The RDA Orana has been involved in shaping the designation of Orana as one of the migrant settlement centres in the state which also includes Mudgee in the Mid-Western region, as well as 12 other smaller towns such as Bourke, Brewarrina, Bogan, Cobar, Coonamble, Gilgandra, Narromine, Walgett, Warren and Warrumbungle.

