Heavily-involved churchgoer busted drunk behind the wheel

A heavily-intoxicated Dubbo man who burst his tyre while driving has now "blemished" his good record.
Conner Matthew Phillip Marson appeared in Dubbo Local Court last week supported by his mother and grandfather, where he pleaded guilty to high-range drink driving.
According to police the 24-year-old was seen driving on Whylandra Street at about 3am on May 21 this year when officers stopped at traffic lights saw him take the corner at Victoria Street and hit the gutter, causing the rear passenger tyre to burst.
Marson was in the process of stopping his vehicle when police signalled for him to pull over.
Following a positive roadside breath test he was taken to Dubbo police station where he returned a reading of 0.151 - three times the legal limit. His licence was immediately suspended.
Marson told officers he had consumed 10 schooners of Carlton Dry starting the night before his arrest at 8.30pm and finishing up about 2.45am.
In court defence solicitor Warwick McCarthy said his client had "blemished his record in a major way" with this offending.
He said Marson had taken responsibility for his actions, and understood there was a need to be disqualified from driving.
Mr McCarthy said his client was a person of good character and was heavily involved with the local church, exemplified through a letter submitted to the court from his pastor.
He asked the court to consider leniency as Marson had entered an early plea and completed the traffic offenders program.
"An interlock can be quite costly, he's a contractor and he's establishing his own business," he told the court.
However Magistrate Theresa Hamilton said it was a serious matter and due to his manner of driving it was clear he was affected by alcohol.
"It's clear on what he told police, he knew he shouldn't have been driving," she said.
Magistrate Hamilton took into account Marson's references about his community work and employment, and recognised he was "obviously well thought of ".
Marson was convicted and fined $650. He was also disqualified from driving for six months, and ordered to install a two-year mandatory interlock.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
