Daily Liberal

Dubbo Regional Council approves a 2.3 per cent rate rise

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
June 30 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo Regional Council have decided to increase rates for the LGA. Picture: Belinda Soole

Dubbo Regional Council (DRC) has approved a 2.3 per cent rate rise for local residents after receiving approval to lift rates beyond a limit that was announced late last year.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.