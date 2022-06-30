Dubbo Regional Council (DRC) has approved a 2.3 per cent rate rise for local residents after receiving approval to lift rates beyond a limit that was announced late last year.
The Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) had set a rate peg limit of 0.7 per cent but the DRC applied to to implement a rate increase of 2.3 per cent across the local government area.
Advertisement
"I commend IPART for reconsidering its original proposed rate peg increase of 0.7 per cent," mayor Mathew Dickerson said.
"Many councils did not anticipate such a low rate peg, and therefore cuts to service delivery would have been on the agenda."
The extra 1.6 per cent equates to approximately $640,000 for the 2022/2023 financial year, and it is proposed this extra revenue will go towards roads maintenance.
Councillor Matthew Wright said he had received a lot of feedback around varying facets of council, especially its assets.
"Namely roads that are undergoing pressure and stress the last couple of years and Dubbo isn't the only LGA experiencing this sort of deterioration of road base," he said.
"One way to increase the amount of money council receives is through grant funding, increasing fees and charges and increasing rates."
READ MORE:
According to Cr Wright the DRC only receives 34 per cent of its income from rates.
"In perspective... going from zero to 2.3 per cent for the average ratepayer is around $26 per year so it's not a significant amount of money but is an amount each of those ratepayers give to help council contribute to the road state we are all driving on at the moment," he said.
"It is around $640,000 per year that council can put towards the maintenance of those roads and the public can see that money well spent when they look back on the budget next year."
Deputy mayor Richard Ivey said he had a message for the ratepayer community.
"Council is fully aware of the financial position that everyone is facing...and that by making a rate increase that increases the revenue that helps the bottom line," he said.
"I've been assured by senior staff that every effort is being made to improve efficiencies wherever possible to cut wastage, to cut costs, and to provide a good service to our ratepayers."
The DRC is one of 86 councils which made a successful application to IPART to increase its rate revenue.
Bathurst Regional Council will be allowed to lift its rates by 2.5 per cent after initially having a peg limit of 0.9 per cent, as will Orange City Council (whose rate peg had been 0.7pc).
Advertisement
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.