Helping regional Australian businesses take home government grants and tenders is what motivates social enterprise iClick2Learn founder Natalie Bramble.
Taking home $15,000 from the Innovate with nbn Grants Program, Ms Bramble is going to continue the development of their online learning platform.
Having worked in the grant and tender writing space for several years, she noticed it was the smaller regional Australian businesses missing out on contracts and grants in providing community transport, domestic violence support, repair, maintenance and cleaning services.
Where regional businesses are missing tenders to run services in their own areas, it is often larger organisations from capital cities providing the service, and not necessarily using regional and local resources to do so, she explained.
"They are replacing or removing existing staff, bringing their own people who are not located locally, and divesting the community of the full economic advantage a locally awarded grant or tender would have provided," she said.
"The challenge for small regional organisations is to compete at the standard that medium and large organisations can offer, when they don't have a skilled staff member or a professional submission writer."
Ms Bramble said the small organisations tend to pass on opportunities because they don't know what they have to do, they don't understand the terminology and they don't know how to answer questions.
"When a local organisation wins a grant or tender, this keeps local jobs and builds the social well-being of all regional communities," she said.
"We're delivering two online courses for regional Australia, translated into five languages, to help small regional organisations; 'Win the Grant' and 'Win the Tender'."
nbn Chief Development Officer Regional and Remote Gavin Williams said the winners of Innovate with nbn stretched the length and breadth of regional Australia.
"The amazing level of innovative thinking in the bush is underscored by the breadth of clever ideas submitted by all the entrants," he said.
Regional Australia Institute Chief Executive Officer Liz Ritchie said the Innovate with nbn Grants Program has been highly successful in helping regionally based businesses and individuals transform their ideas into game-changing innovations.
"In turn, this has helped lift the digital capability of people and businesses across regional Australia," she said.
