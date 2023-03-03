Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Our Business

iClick2Learn wins nbn grant program award

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
March 3 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
iClick2Learn CEO and co-founder Natalie Bramble and manager Kellie Jennar. Picture supplied

Helping regional Australian businesses take home government grants and tenders is what motivates social enterprise iClick2Learn founder Natalie Bramble.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.