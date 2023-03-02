Daily Liberal
Court

Rhys Myers, 19, convicted in Dubbo court for taking drugs into prison

By Court Reporter
Updated March 3 2023 - 8:39am, first published 4:00am
A young man from Wellington was convicted for bringing opioids on his visit to prison. File picture

A 19-year-old has been convicted and sentenced to a six-month conditional release order for carrying opioids into a Sydney correctional centre.

