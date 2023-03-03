Daily Liberal
Meet the Locals

Stephanie Coe swaps child protection casework for Allied Seating Group Dubbo

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated March 3 2023 - 4:23pm, first published 3:00pm
Stephanie approached an employment services provider to help her migrate from her stressful career in child protection casework - and now she makes car seat covers. Picture supplied

Stephanie Coe had forgotten laughing was allowed at work, until she changed careers.

Local News

